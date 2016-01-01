Patricia Jeanty, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Jeanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Jeanty, NPC
Overview
Patricia Jeanty, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Patricia Jeanty works at
Locations
-
1
Patricia Jeanty9933 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 449-1927Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Jeanty?
About Patricia Jeanty, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548552599
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Jeanty accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Jeanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Jeanty works at
Patricia Jeanty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Jeanty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Jeanty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Jeanty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.