Patricia Hunt-Bradlyn, NP

Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Patricia Hunt-Bradlyn, NP is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. 

Patricia Hunt-Bradlyn works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2780 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Patricia Hunt-Bradlyn, NP

Specialties
  • Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1538348560
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

