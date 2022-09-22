Dr. Patricia Henrie, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Henrie, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Henrie, PHD is a Counselor in Provo, UT.
Dr. Henrie works at
Locations
Horizon Balance and Dizziness Center280 River Park Dr Ste 350, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 229-1014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Trish worked with me through some really dark years in my life. I was severely depressed and had so much anxiety that I was not able to function even on a daily basis. I can’t express enough how much I appreciate her work and patience she had in helping me. I love this lady!
About Dr. Patricia Henrie, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1407917537
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henrie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henrie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
