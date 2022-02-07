See All Family Doctors in New City, NY
Patricia Halo, FNP-C

Family Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Halo, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University Medical Center and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.

Patricia Halo works at Wellness I, PC in New City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Medical Care, PC
    337 N Main St Ste 6, New City, NY 10956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 638-4574

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Nyack Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 07, 2022
    I live in Boston now. The medical providers here are alright, but I never had better medical care than in the years before 2016 when I saw Patricia Halo for care. Incredibly knowledgeable and caring.
    Lisa Kirk — Feb 07, 2022
    About Patricia Halo, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1447315890
    Education & Certifications

    • NY Weill Cornell Med Ctr
    • Columbia U/Presbyterian Med Ctr
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    • Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Halo, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Halo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Halo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Halo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Halo works at Wellness I, PC in New City, NY. View the full address on Patricia Halo’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Patricia Halo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Halo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Halo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Halo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

