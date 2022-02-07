Patricia Halo, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Halo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Halo, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Halo, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University Medical Center and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.
Patricia Halo works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Medical Care, PC337 N Main St Ste 6, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 638-4574
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I live in Boston now. The medical providers here are alright, but I never had better medical care than in the years before 2016 when I saw Patricia Halo for care. Incredibly knowledgeable and caring.
About Patricia Halo, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1447315890
Education & Certifications
- NY Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- Columbia U/Presbyterian Med Ctr
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Halo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Halo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Halo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Halo speaks French and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Patricia Halo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Halo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Halo, there are benefits to both methods.