Patricia Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Hall, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Hall, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Manchester, CT.
Patricia Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group256 N Main St, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 696-2300Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Hall?
i am crushed she is no longer with this practice
About Patricia Hall, APRN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770864746
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Hall works at
19 patients have reviewed Patricia Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.