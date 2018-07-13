Dr. Patricia Gershefski, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershefski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Gershefski, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Gershefski, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from The Catholic University Of America/Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program.
Dr. Gershefski works at
Locations
Patricia Gershefski, Ph.D. Washington, DC5028 Wisconsin Ave NW Ste 303, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 686-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gershefski?
Dr. Patricia Gershefski trained me in psychotherapy for several years. During this process, which included self-exploration and clinical technique, I got to know her as both a supervisor and a clinician. Nobody has shaped me more positively than her (including my own therapists). I know that her patients adore her, as she truly is a stellar therapist in every way. Trust my knowledge-Dr. G is 110% a 5-star doctor, and I strongly believe you will love and appreciate her as much as I do.
About Dr. Patricia Gershefski, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1699229781
Education & Certifications
- Assistant Clinical Professor Of Clinical Psychology At George Washington University Professional School Of Psychology
- Clinical Private Practice
- Chestnut Lodge Hosp
- The Catholic University Of America/Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Gershefski works at
