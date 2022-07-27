See All Clinical Psychologists in Lexington, MA
Patricia Geller, EDD

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (13)
Overview

Patricia Geller, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lexington, MA. 

Patricia Geller works at Namu Counseling LLC in Lexington, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Namu Counseling LLC
    76 Bedford St Ste 25, Lexington, MA 02420

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Patricia Geller, EDD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710057617
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Patricia Geller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Patricia Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Patricia Geller works at Namu Counseling LLC in Lexington, MA. View the full address on Patricia Geller’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Patricia Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Geller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Geller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Geller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

