Patricia Geller, EDD
Overview
Patricia Geller, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lexington, MA.
Patricia Geller works at
Locations
Namu Counseling LLC76 Bedford St Ste 25, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 863-2434
Ratings & Reviews
Seen many therapists over the years but Dr. Geller was a breathe of fresh air. Doesn’t hide behind a therapist veneer. Practical, helpful and has tons of techniques that she uses to move her clients towards making necessary charges. Highly recommend.
About Patricia Geller, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Geller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Patricia Geller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Geller.
