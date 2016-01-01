Dr. Garvie accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Garvie, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Garvie, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Garvie works at
Locations
Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center1401 S FEDERAL HWY, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 728-8080
- 2 1700 NW 49th St Ste 125, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 728-1032
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Patricia Garvie, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1497740914
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garvie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garvie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garvie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.