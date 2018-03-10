Patricia Garton, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Garton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Garton, APRN-BC
Patricia Garton, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Norwalk, CT.
Locations
Circle Care Center Pharmacy618 West Ave, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-9525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Trish is a no-nonsense nurse practitioner, who does an excellent job of walking the tightrope between, great bedside manner and being considerate of the patient's time. This goes for the patients in the waiting area as well. I have never once had to wait a second beyond my scheduled appointment. Skilled, professional, and courteous... I was happy with the results and that I found exactly what I was looking for in Patricia Garton. I highly recommend her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Patricia Garton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Garton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
