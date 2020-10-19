Patricia Gaffney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Gaffney, MFT
Overview
Patricia Gaffney, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Carlsbad, CA.
Locations
-
1
Counseling Corps A Professional Marriage and Family Therapy Corporati6994 El Camino Real Ste 205C, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Directions (760) 402-0443
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patsy is a fantastic practitioner. She's a wonderful balance of empathetic and direct. She has helped me heal from an abusive relationship and find my strength again.
About Patricia Gaffney, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, French
- 1144343039
Patricia Gaffney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Gaffney speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Patricia Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Gaffney.
