Patricia Freeman, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Freeman, LPC is a Counselor in Warr Acres, OK.
Locations
Freeman Counseling, Inc.5601 NW 72nd St Ste 100, Warr Acres, OK 73132 Directions (405) 905-4188Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind passionate and caring--excellent service!
About Patricia Freeman, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1891705083
Patricia Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Freeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Patricia Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.