Patricia Freeman, LPC

Patricia Freeman, LPC is a Counselor in Warr Acres, OK. 

Patricia Freeman works at Freeman Counseling, Inc. in Warr Acres, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Freeman Counseling, Inc.
    5601 NW 72nd St Ste 100, Warr Acres, OK 73132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 905-4188
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Grief
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid

    Jun 08, 2022
    She is kind passionate and caring--excellent service!
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1891705083
    Patricia Freeman, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Freeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Freeman works at Freeman Counseling, Inc. in Warr Acres, OK. View the full address on Patricia Freeman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Patricia Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Freeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

