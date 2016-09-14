Patricia Finnegan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Finnegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Finnegan, NP
Overview
Patricia Finnegan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Patricia Finnegan works at
Locations
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3410Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Patricia Finnegan because she is efficient, she talks to you while she is doing the her job and it makes the whole experience of a pap smear go better. She is kind and she listens. I have never had an urgent appt and the wait time is fast, I am just a slow writer so it takes longer as I have to fill out paperwork because I only go yearly. I am in and out of my appt and to me that is awesome. All her staff members are friendly and they are doing their job when I come.
About Patricia Finnegan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Finnegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Finnegan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Finnegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Patricia Finnegan works at
7 patients have reviewed Patricia Finnegan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Finnegan.
