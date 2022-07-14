See All Nurse Practitioners in Des Moines, IA
Patricia Ferlitsch, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Ferlitsch, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA. 

Patricia Ferlitsch works at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broadlawns Medical Center
    1801 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA 50314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 282-5695
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Patricia Ferlitsch, PMHNP-BC
    About Patricia Ferlitsch, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093287930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Ferlitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Ferlitsch works at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Patricia Ferlitsch’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Patricia Ferlitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Ferlitsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Ferlitsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Ferlitsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

