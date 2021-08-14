Patricia Fasano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Fasano, NP
Patricia Fasano, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC192 GUYON AVE, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 980-9828
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Love Patricia Fasano I am going to her for over 20 years she is amazing in every aspect!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Patricia Fasano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Patricia Fasano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Fasano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Fasano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Fasano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.