Dr. Patricia Falcon, PSY.D

Health Psychology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Patricia Falcon, PSY.D is a Health Psychologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Health Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO.

Dr. Falcon works at Courtney Schuneman, Psy.D. PLLC in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Courtney Schuneman, Psy.D. PLLC
    7624 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 303-4209
    Patricia Falcon, PsyD
    1955 W Grant Rd Ste 125, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 303-4209

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Activation Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Cancerphobia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delirium Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Delirium
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 30, 2019
    Wonderful experience having Dr Falcon as my doctor at a critical junction in my life
    — Mar 30, 2019
    About Dr. Patricia Falcon, PSY.D

    • Health Psychology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710970959
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Arizona Mental Health Corporation
    • Southwest Psychology Consortium
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO
    • FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Falcon, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falcon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falcon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falcon works at Courtney Schuneman, Psy.D. PLLC in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Falcon’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Falcon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falcon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

