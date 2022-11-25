See All Nurse Midwives in Fountain Valley, CA
Patricia Evans, CNM

Midwifery
5 (54)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Evans, CNM is a Midwife in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Patricia Evans works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group
    18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Abnormal Menstruation
Alternative Birthing Procedure
Birth
Abnormal Menstruation
Alternative Birthing Procedure
Birth

Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Alternative Birthing Procedure Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2022
    Pat asked lots of questions and listen to my concerns.
    Lupe Urias — Nov 25, 2022
    About Patricia Evans, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760488126
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY
