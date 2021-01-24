See All Counselors in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Patricia Driskill, PHD is a Counselor in Lubbock, TX. 

Dr. Driskill works at West Texas Developmental Pdtrcs in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Driskill and Bates Psychology PA
    5212 75th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 794-3393
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 24, 2021
    We were able to get so much help and understanding on the difficulties our newly adopted son faces. The testing was very thorough and she was able to make wonderful recommendations that have helped us in planning our sons treatments, therapies, and even plans for the future.
    Kelly Salmeron — Jan 24, 2021
    About Dr. Patricia Driskill, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841209160
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Driskill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Driskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Driskill works at West Texas Developmental Pdtrcs in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Driskill’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Driskill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driskill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driskill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driskill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

