Dr. Driskill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Driskill, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Driskill, PHD is a Counselor in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Driskill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Driskill and Bates Psychology PA5212 75th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 794-3393Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Driskill?
We were able to get so much help and understanding on the difficulties our newly adopted son faces. The testing was very thorough and she was able to make wonderful recommendations that have helped us in planning our sons treatments, therapies, and even plans for the future.
About Dr. Patricia Driskill, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1841209160
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driskill accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driskill works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Driskill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driskill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driskill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driskill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.