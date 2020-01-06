Dr. Patricia Dickson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Dickson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Dickson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Saint Clair Shores, MI.
Dr. Dickson works at
Locations
Integrative Counseling Services LLC19900 E 10 Mile Rd Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 776-3366
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dickson was pivotal in helping me with my anxiety and depression issues. She was always kind and invested in helping me resolve family conflicts. I have recommended her several times, and everyone who sees Dr. Dickson loves her.
About Dr. Patricia Dickson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194831305
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.
