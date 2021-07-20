See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Patricia Diaz, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Diaz, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Patricia Diaz works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pht Jmh Inpatient Psy Unit
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 505-8717
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    My mom has been seeing Patricia Diaz, APRN for 2+ years at Jefferson Reaves Sr. Health Center. Patricia is attentive, patient, and kind always. Although the wait time at this clinic can be long, my mom loves seeing Patricia as she listens and has taken good care of her. Recently, early this year she recommended an endoscopy and colonoscopy and we are grateful she did as it led to two cancerous polyps being removed just in time.
    About Patricia Diaz, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1457726200
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Diaz works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL. View the full address on Patricia Diaz’s profile.

    Patricia Diaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Diaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

