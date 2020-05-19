Patricia Delgado, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Delgado, MFT
Overview
Patricia Delgado, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Patricia Delgado works at
Locations
COMPREHENSIVE THERAPY CENTERS-Sunset3602 E Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 932-4308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! I’m so grateful we found Patti! My daughter saw 3 therapists before Patti and wouldn’t open up to any of them. We finally found Patti and she has been a godsend for our family. My daughter was 10 when she started seeing Patti and is now almost 13. She has made so much progress with her anxiety. At 10 she was happy and well adjusted at home, but outside the home she had so much anxiety she would only speak in a whisper and avoid eye contact altogether. She refused to go to school and was afraid to interact with other kids. Now she can speak confidently to complete strangers! She respects our beliefs, is kind, patient, professional, practical and a good listener. For patients who are resistant to counseling, like my children, she is great because she’s not pushy and let’s the patient set the pace. Other therapists have been too pushy with my kids which caused them to completely close up. I highly recommend her!!
About Patricia Delgado, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1558331488
Education & Certifications
- Unlv Bachelor Of Arts In Psychology
