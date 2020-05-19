See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Patricia Delgado, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Patricia Delgado, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Patricia Delgado, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Patricia Delgado works at Comprehensive Therapy Centers in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    COMPREHENSIVE THERAPY CENTERS-Sunset
    3602 E Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 932-4308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Health Trust

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Patricia Delgado?

    May 19, 2020
    Excellent! I’m so grateful we found Patti! My daughter saw 3 therapists before Patti and wouldn’t open up to any of them. We finally found Patti and she has been a godsend for our family. My daughter was 10 when she started seeing Patti and is now almost 13. She has made so much progress with her anxiety. At 10 she was happy and well adjusted at home, but outside the home she had so much anxiety she would only speak in a whisper and avoid eye contact altogether. She refused to go to school and was afraid to interact with other kids. Now she can speak confidently to complete strangers! She respects our beliefs, is kind, patient, professional, practical and a good listener. For patients who are resistant to counseling, like my children, she is great because she’s not pushy and let’s the patient set the pace. Other therapists have been too pushy with my kids which caused them to completely close up. I highly recommend her!!
    — May 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Patricia Delgado, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Patricia Delgado, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Patricia Delgado to family and friends

    Patricia Delgado's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Patricia Delgado

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Patricia Delgado, MFT.

    About Patricia Delgado, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558331488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Unlv Bachelor Of Arts In Psychology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Delgado, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Delgado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Patricia Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Delgado works at Comprehensive Therapy Centers in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Patricia Delgado’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Patricia Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Delgado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Patricia Delgado, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.