Dr. Davies has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Davies, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Davies, PHD is a Counselor in Agawam, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 46 Suffield St Ste 4, Agawam, MA 01001 Directions (413) 786-3701
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davies is a caring, intelligent, helpful, and humorous therapist. She is a keen listener and gives practical advice and wise guidance. She has helped me and my family immeasurably. I highly recommend speaking with her.
About Dr. Patricia Davies, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1275540965
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
