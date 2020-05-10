Patricia Cruz, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Cruz, LMFT
Overview
Patricia Cruz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Niguel, CA.
Locations
Laguna Niguel Office30011 Ivy Glenn Dr Ste 216, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 272-8182
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Cigna
- Health Net
Ratings & Reviews
Patricia has helped me so much I don't even know how to put it into words. She has helped me grow so much and has expertly guided me through some tough times as well. She is extremely caring, patient, 100% non-judgemental and will help you use methods like CBT to address issues. She's also flexible and has plenty of availability. I always seem to be be happy after seeing her!
About Patricia Cruz, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Laguna Hills Community Clinic, Orange County Head Start
- University Of California, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Cruz speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Patricia Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.