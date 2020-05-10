See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Laguna Niguel, CA
Patricia Cruz, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Patricia Cruz, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Niguel, CA. 

Patricia Cruz works at Laguna Niguel Office in Laguna Niguel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Laguna Niguel Office
    Laguna Niguel Office
30011 Ivy Glenn Dr Ste 216, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
(949) 272-8182

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • Cigna
    • Health Net

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 10, 2020
    Austin Allen — May 10, 2020
    About Patricia Cruz, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285702175
    Education & Certifications

    • Laguna Hills Community Clinic, Orange County Head Start
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Cruz, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patricia Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patricia Cruz works at Laguna Niguel Office in Laguna Niguel, CA. View the full address on Patricia Cruz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Patricia Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

