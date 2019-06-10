Patricia Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Clark, APRN
Overview
Patricia Clark, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2931 Berry Hill Dr, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 678-7028
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Clark?
She is amazing
About Patricia Clark, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619495819
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Clark accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Patricia Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.