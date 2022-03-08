Patricia Ciranni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Ciranni, NP
Overview
Patricia Ciranni, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newark, DE.
Patricia Ciranni works at
Locations
All About Women4735 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2300, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 225-6110
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is awesome! Listened to my concerns and provided appropriate information and referrals! Always so professional and kind!
About Patricia Ciranni, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942287123
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Ciranni accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Ciranni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Patricia Ciranni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Ciranni.
