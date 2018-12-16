See All Counselors in Gainesville, GA
Patricia Carter, LPC

Counseling
4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Carter, LPC is a Counselor in Gainesville, GA. 

Patricia Carter works at Dawning Phoenix, LLC in Gainesville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dawning Phoenix, LLC
    973 Enota Ave Ne, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 532-9596
    Monday
    3:30pm - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    3:30pm - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2018
    Patty is a committed, compassionate therapist who listened well and used her knowledge of psychological healing to help me in early recovery from addiction and depression. She takes a spiritual approach to her practice and truly cares about others. In our sessions, I learned a lot about myself and how to identify and improve my thoughts, feelings, and behaviors in a mature manner.
    Michael Buffton in Gainesville — Dec 16, 2018
    Photo: Patricia Carter, LPC
    About Patricia Carter, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477510253
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

