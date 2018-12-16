Patricia Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Carter, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Carter, LPC is a Counselor in Gainesville, GA.
Patricia Carter works at
Locations
Dawning Phoenix, LLC973 Enota Ave Ne, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-9596Monday3:30pm - 6:30pmTuesday3:30pm - 6:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patty is a committed, compassionate therapist who listened well and used her knowledge of psychological healing to help me in early recovery from addiction and depression. She takes a spiritual approach to her practice and truly cares about others. In our sessions, I learned a lot about myself and how to identify and improve my thoughts, feelings, and behaviors in a mature manner.
About Patricia Carter, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1477510253
Frequently Asked Questions
