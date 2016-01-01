See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Winter Park, FL
Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis, ARNP

Geriatric Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis, ARNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. 

Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis works at Adventhealth Medical Group Senior Health At Winter Park Dundee in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Senior Health at Winter Park Dundee
    1933 Dundee Dr # 204, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-2895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Patricia Cantillo-Kodzis, ARNP

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295089019
