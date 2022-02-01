Dr. Calderon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Calderon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Calderon, PHD is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Dr. Calderon works at
Locations
Sabas Psychiatric Consultants Inc2122 Ludlam Rd, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 266-3200
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calderon is a very professional, patient and compassionate person. I went to see her after an event in my life seemed insuperable. With her help I’ve been able to reach the stage of acceptance.
About Dr. Patricia Calderon, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1497000574
Dr. Calderon accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderon, there are benefits to both methods.