Patricia Burns, NNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patricia Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Patricia Burns, NNP-BC
Overview
Patricia Burns, NNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Patricia Burns works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Burns?
About Patricia Burns, NNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1093388142
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Patricia Burns using Healthline FindCare.
Patricia Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Burns works at
Patricia Burns has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.