Patricia Burkett, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Burkett, PSY is a Psychologist in Largo, FL.
Patricia Burkett works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Bryan Dairy Road8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 210, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 397-9641
Florida Cancer Specialists1201 5th Ave N Ste 505, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 821-0017
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely grateful for Dr. Patty Burkett. If she could be cloned there are many individuals that would greatly benefit by her gift.
About Patricia Burkett, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1720079932
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Burkett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Burkett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patricia Burkett works at
7 patients have reviewed Patricia Burkett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Burkett.
