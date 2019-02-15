Dr. Patricia Brooks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Brooks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Brooks, PHD is a Counselor in Sonoma, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 281 2nd St E, Sonoma, CA 95476 Directions (707) 935-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
compassionate, caring, helpful and gives good advise and gives you a feeling of ease. A good listener!!!
About Dr. Patricia Brooks, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1235268988
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
