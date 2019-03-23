Dr. Brassfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Brassfield, PHD
Dr. Patricia Brassfield, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Brassfield works at
Locations
Patricia Ann Brassfield Phd Ltd.7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 370-8484
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brassfield is best and caring professional. Poor M.V. above. JByrne I've known and work along side of Dr. Brassfield , and only the highest regard for her professional and personal achievements.
About Dr. Patricia Brassfield, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568425940
Dr. Brassfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brassfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brassfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brassfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brassfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brassfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.