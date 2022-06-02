See All Vascular Surgeons in Hartford, CT
Patricia Bozeman, APRN

Vascular Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Patricia Bozeman, APRN is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. 

Patricia Bozeman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Plainville, CT and Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-4158
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 522-4158
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    201 N Mountain Rd Ste 2, Plainville, CT 06062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 296-9960
  4. 4
    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Southington
    462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 224-5672

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Lymphedema
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Lymphedema

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Lymphedema
Wounds
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Jun 02, 2022
    Very caring and through... I highly recommend her
    dina hague — Jun 02, 2022
    About Patricia Bozeman, APRN

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1376538074
