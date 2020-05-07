Patricia Brooks Bennett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Brooks Bennett, MFT
Overview
Patricia Brooks Bennett, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
Locations
- 1 30211 Avenida De Las Bandera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Directions (949) 903-4120
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bennett is outstanding. I see her twice a week and she has helped me gain control in my life and release the anxiety
About Patricia Brooks Bennett, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1013464767
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Brooks Bennett accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Brooks Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Patricia Brooks Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Brooks Bennett.
