Patricia Brooks Bennett, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (3)
Overview

Patricia Brooks Bennett, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    30211 Avenida De Las Bandera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 903-4120
    • Cigna

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 07, 2020
    Dr Bennett is outstanding. I see her twice a week and she has helped me gain control in my life and release the anxiety
    About Patricia Brooks Bennett, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013464767
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patricia Brooks Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Patricia Brooks Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Brooks Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Brooks Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Brooks Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

