Dr. Patricia Bailey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Bailey, OD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Bailey, OD is an Optometrist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
-
1
Gainesville Office2900 SW 42nd St, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 225-4435
-
2
Live Oak Office6868 US Highway 129, Live Oak, FL 32060 Directions (386) 330-2498
-
3
Optical Outlets2469 W US Highway 90 Ste A-27, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 515-8647Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
About Dr. Patricia Bailey, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1942351218
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University, College Of Optometry
- Illinois College of Optometry
- Wartburg College, Waverly, IA
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.