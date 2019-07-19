Dr. Ashbrook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Ashbrook, PHD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Ashbrook, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Flagstaff, AZ.
Dr. Ashbrook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Arizona Neuropsychology PC616 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 637-6425
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ashbrook?
I've been seeing Dr. Ashbrook for a few years now. She's been phenomenal, empowering, I can NOT say enough good. If she were taking new patients, I would say your search stopped here...
About Dr. Patricia Ashbrook, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801986153
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashbrook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashbrook works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashbrook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashbrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashbrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashbrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.