Patricia Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Adams, LMFT
Overview
Patricia Adams, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Antonio, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1852 Lock Hl, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 271-7411
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Patricia Adams?
About Patricia Adams, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1689812869
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Adams accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Patricia Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patricia Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.