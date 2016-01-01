Patricia Abad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Patricia Abad, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Patricia Abad, MA is a Counselor in Farmington, CT.
Patricia Abad works at
Locations
Stephanie Paul L.c.s.w. LLC318 Main St, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 674-0845
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Patricia Abad, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1467571984
Frequently Asked Questions
Patricia Abad accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patricia Abad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patricia Abad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patricia Abad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.