Patrice Maro, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Patrice Maro, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

Patrice Maro works at One Medical Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Group
    35 E 21st St Fl 7, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 530-0659
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Patrice Maro, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285148676
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Patrice Maro, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Patrice Maro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Patrice Maro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Patrice Maro works at One Medical Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Patrice Maro’s profile.

    Patrice Maro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Patrice Maro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrice Maro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrice Maro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

