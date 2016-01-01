Patrice Frires has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Patrice Frires, NP
Overview
Patrice Frires, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR.
Patrice Frires works at
Locations
Phoenix Healthcare Centre3617 S Pacific Hwy, Medford, OR 97501 Directions (541) 552-1111
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Patrice Frires, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Patrice Frires accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Patrice Frires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Patrice Frires works at
6 patients have reviewed Patrice Frires. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Patrice Frires.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Patrice Frires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Patrice Frires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.