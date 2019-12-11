See All Neuropsychologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Patrice Carrello, PHD

Neuropsychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patrice Carrello, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Portland, OR. They graduated from University of Iowa.

Dr. Carrello works at Practice Address in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Practice Address
    2100 NE Broadway St Ste 331, Portland, OR 97232

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Injury
Cognitive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • LifeWise
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 11, 2019
    Thoughtful, caring, and very helpful. Thank you.
    Chris M. — Dec 11, 2019
    About Dr. Patrice Carrello, PHD

    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1437215712
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa
    • Hamilton
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrice Carrello, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carrello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carrello works at Practice Address in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Carrello’s profile.

    Dr. Carrello has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

