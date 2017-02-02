Dr. Patrice Butterfield, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butterfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrice Butterfield, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrice Butterfield, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Savannah, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 315 Commercial Dr Ste A1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 691-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Tricare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butterfield?
THE BEST THERAPIST YOU WILL EVER HAD. Called me ever day when I was in the hospital. No one else compares.
About Dr. Patrice Butterfield, PHD
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1801997374
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butterfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butterfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Butterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butterfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.