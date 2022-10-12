See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Pascale Kidane, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Pascale Kidane, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Pascale Kidane works at Dr. Ariel Frankel, LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virtual Psychiatric Care
    1900 N Bayshore Dr Ste 1A, Miami, FL 33132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 947-3888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I love this service. Grateful to have found Dr. Kidane. I am caregiver for my sister with psychoaffective disorder. I came to VSEE site due to our long term psychiatrist having his own personal illness, no longer able to treat. Found it difficult to find a replacement thus Dr. Kidane. We have had 3 very enlightening appointments. She picked up very quickly where our doctor left off. Was able to diagnosis same and maintain working regime with same and some increase in dosages. She filled prescriptions promptly and sent to pharmacy while we were on telehealth appointment. She's very smart and personable. I'm able to communicate on Chat as needed. I receive a response in short order. So happy to have found her. We will continue our treatment with her. Thank you, Dr. Kidane.
    Sherry F. — Oct 12, 2022
    Photo: Pascale Kidane, APRN
    About Pascale Kidane, APRN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649695560
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of South Alabama School Of Nursing Nurse Practitioner
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Fl (Bsn Degree)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pascale Kidane, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pascale Kidane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pascale Kidane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Pascale Kidane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pascale Kidane works at Dr. Ariel Frankel, LLC in Miami, FL. View the full address on Pascale Kidane’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Pascale Kidane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pascale Kidane.

