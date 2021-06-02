Dr. Lewin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrish Lewin, DC
Overview
Dr. Parrish Lewin, DC is a Chiropractor in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Lewin works at
Locations
-
1
Lewin Chiropractic Center430 N Dobson Rd Ste 116, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 969-9775
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative and a straight shooter. Every time I walk out of his office, I feel great, physically, mentally and spiritually!! Great staff and atmosphere. Thank you Dr. Lewin
About Dr. Parrish Lewin, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1275576936
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewin works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.