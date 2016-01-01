See All Nurse Practitioners in Carmichael, CA
Parminder Chatha, NP

Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
Parminder Chatha, NP is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in Carmichael, CA. 

Parminder Chatha works at Premier Podiatry & Orthopedics in Carmichael, CA.

    6620 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 (916) 844-3660

About Parminder Chatha, NP

  Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
  English, Hindi and Punjabi
  1467915595
  SAN JOAQUIN DELTA COLLEGE
