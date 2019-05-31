Dr. Parker Mott, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parker Mott, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Parker Mott, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from American School Of Professional Psychology At Argosy University, Tampa.
Dr. Mott works at
Locations
-
1
Cpscfl310 S Dillard St Ste 190, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 347-0661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mott?
Dr. Mott is an incredible phycologist and goes the extra mile for his patients. I was a patient of his a couple years ago (before I moved) and had to look him up just to review and let everyone know how incredible he is. Very friendly and not intimidating at all. Made me a believer in personal and family therapy. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Parker Mott, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417378910
Education & Certifications
- The Counseling Associates, Naples, Fl
- Clemson University
- American School Of Professional Psychology At Argosy University, Tampa
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mott works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.