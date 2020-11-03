Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker Berg, OD
Dr. Parker Berg, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Peters, MO.
Ophthalmology Consultants6157 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63304 Directions (636) 926-3647
Clarkson Eyecare390 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 279-2020
Clarkson Eyecare17249 CHESTERFIELD AIRPORT RD, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Directions (636) 787-7000
Clarkson Eyecare1729 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 733-0090
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Our former doctor retired and Dr. Berg is our new doctor. I was so pleased with everything about him. He was professional, kind, and was clear in all details pertaining to the exam. Will Recommend him to friends and family!
- Optometry
- English
- 1477968329
