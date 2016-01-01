Dr. Parisa Foroutan, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foroutan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parisa Foroutan, OD
Overview
Dr. Parisa Foroutan, OD is an Optometrist in Plano, TX.
Locations
First Eye Care2313 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (972) 612-2015Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:30pm
Eric K. Newberry Od2301 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 540-2015
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foroutan?
About Dr. Parisa Foroutan, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foroutan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foroutan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foroutan works at
Dr. Foroutan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foroutan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foroutan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foroutan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.