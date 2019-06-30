Dr. Paola Granados-Radlick, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granados-Radlick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paola Granados-Radlick, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Paola Granados-Radlick, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Granados-Radlick works at
Locations
-
1
Frame of Mind Psychology, P.A.1200 Brickell Ave Ste 850, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (786) 564-1612Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Granados-Radlick?
Excellent psychologist! Professional at all times. No judgments. She makes you realize it yourself. Patients can notice, first visit, that she loves what she does. Strongly recommend it. Thank you for all you have done for our family.
About Dr. Paola Granados-Radlick, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1801327564
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granados-Radlick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granados-Radlick accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granados-Radlick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granados-Radlick works at
Dr. Granados-Radlick speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Granados-Radlick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granados-Radlick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granados-Radlick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granados-Radlick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.