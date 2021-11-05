See All Family Doctors in Oregon, OH
Pandora Bohnsack, CNP

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Pandora Bohnsack, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oregon, OH. 

Pandora Bohnsack works at ProMedica Physicians Bay Park Family Practice in Oregon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Bay Park Family Practice - Oregon
    2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 204, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 726-7070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Heart Disease
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Heart Disease

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2021
    Very nice and genuine person. You can tell she really wants to help people with whatever issues they are having. Very caring and understanding of your personal concerns.
    Jonathan Cready — Nov 05, 2021
    About Pandora Bohnsack, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861831786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • MERCY COLLEGE OF NORTHWEST OHIO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pandora Bohnsack, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pandora Bohnsack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pandora Bohnsack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Pandora Bohnsack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pandora Bohnsack works at ProMedica Physicians Bay Park Family Practice in Oregon, OH. View the full address on Pandora Bohnsack’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Pandora Bohnsack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pandora Bohnsack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pandora Bohnsack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pandora Bohnsack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

