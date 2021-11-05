Pandora Bohnsack, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pandora Bohnsack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pandora Bohnsack, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pandora Bohnsack, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oregon, OH.
Pandora Bohnsack works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Bay Park Family Practice - Oregon2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 204, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 726-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and genuine person. You can tell she really wants to help people with whatever issues they are having. Very caring and understanding of your personal concerns.
About Pandora Bohnsack, CNP
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCY COLLEGE OF NORTHWEST OHIO
Pandora Bohnsack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Pandora Bohnsack accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pandora Bohnsack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Pandora Bohnsack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pandora Bohnsack.
