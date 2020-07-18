Dr. Zane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Zane, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Zane, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dr. Zane works at
Locations
Virginia Beach770 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 240, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 802-4500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zane?
She is a no nonsense professional that takes a genuine interest in ger patients.
About Dr. Pamela Zane, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538126370
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zane works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.